PM suggests Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu develop logistics, transport connectivity

PM Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the working session with the provincial authorities. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has suggested the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu focus on developing logistics services, infrastructure; national, regional and global transport connectivity; green and hi-tech industry and agriculture; and culture and tourism.

During a working session with the provincial authorities on December 18, PM Chính asked the province to improve human resource training, diversify resources for development, step up administrative reform and digital transformation to build digital administration.

In the immediate future, the province needs to drastically and effectively perform interm regulations on safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with Resolution No.128/NQ-CP, considering it an important and urgent task from the early 2022, he said.

The province was asked to strengthen the building and rectification of the Party, a strong, transparent and innovative political system while improving personnel quality to meet development demand.

He basically agreed with the province's proposals such as accelerating the Cái Mép Hạ logistics centre, piloting the open port mechanism at Cái Mép container port complex, building Biên Hòa – Vũng Tàu expressway, and preparing for Biên Hòa – Vũng Tàu railway project.

During working sessions with CEO of Hồ Tràm Project Co.Ltd Walt Power and CEO of Long Sơn Petrochemical Co.Ltd Tharna Sanee, Chính committed all possible support for them to do business effectively in Việt Nam. He also suggested them invest in the priority field of green and hi-tech industries in the country.

In the morning the same day, the PM attended a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the province's establishment.

At the event, he handed over the first-class Independence Order, the noble distinction of the Vietnamese Party and State, to the province’s Party Committee, authorities and people in honour of their achievement in socialism building and national defence.

On December 17, PM Chính visited and wished Catholics in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu a merry Christmas.

At the local Bà Rịa Diocese, PM Chính said the Catholic community has join efforts of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu in responding to COVID-19 and promoting growth this year.

He wished that Catholic dignitaries will collaborate with the local authorities to encourage Catholics to lead a good life and become good citizens.

The Government leader requested the authorities pay attention to the material and spiritual life of residents, create favourable conditions for them to obtain the equality and freedom of religion and belief, and encourage them to fulfil their rights and duties in building the nation.

Earlier the day, PM Chính visited and extended his Xmas and New Year greetings to Catholics at the Long Hương parish in Bà Rịa City, who expressed their belief that the leaders of the Party, State and Government will continue lead the nation through the pandemic for socio-economic development and the people's better living standards. — VNS