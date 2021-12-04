Phu Nhuan Dist. reopens Covid-19 healthcare facilities amid surge in new cases

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau (2nd, R) and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc (2nd, L) attend the launching ceremony of Phu Nhuan Covid-19 treatment hospital 3B. (Photo: SGGP)

The hospital called Phu Nhuan Covid-19 treatment hospital 3B placed at the address No.3B on Le Quy Don Street in Ward 11 covers on an area of 3,600 square meters. The hospital has a total number of 350 beds, including 45 intensive care beds.

Besides the re-establishing mobile healthcare stations in 13 wards to monitor and treat F0 cases at home, the district also launched two quick response teams and a management group offering medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients at home, healthcare and quarantine facilities in the district.

Speaking at the event, chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau recognized Phu Nhuan as the first district reopening Covid-19 treatment medical facilities to actively brace the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

She asked a smooth coordination between the mobile healthcare stations and forces providing care for F0 cases at home to provide prompt treatment, and the local authority to focus on social assistance programs to support needy F0 cases.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc visit the innovative and creative startups consulting and support office in Phu Nhuan District. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, Phu Nhuan has launched an innovative and creative startups consulting and support office.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc asked the district and leaders of the office to connect with the city's functional units, including the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of of Science & Technology to to take advantage of resources creating advantages for creative startups.

Phu Nhuan District recorded 8,000 Covid-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic and has got 2,200 new cases from October to present. Around 90 percent of enterprises and 90 percent of household businesses have resumed their operation. The district has also helped 835 businesses to connect with banks to get capital loans with total worth of nearly VND 9,000 billion (US$394 million).

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh