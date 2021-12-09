PetroVietnam’s oil and gas output hit 9.97 million tons in 11 months

Of the total, oil output hit 9.72 million tons, completing its yearly target 39 days ahead of schedule. The production of fertilizers, petroleum, and other petroleum products also adhered to their plans toward completing and exceeding the set targets.

In the 11-month period, the company contributed 84.7 trillion VND (3.67 billion USD) to the State budget, surpassing the yearly plan by 36 percent and increasing by 27 percent on-year.

The group also had one new oil and gas discovery at its Soi Vang-1X well and put a mine and two facilities into operation.

Meanwhile, the company saved some 2.47 trillion VND, or 90.6 percent of this year's plan. It donated more than 770 billion VND to the fight against COVID-19, including nearly 455 billion VND to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund.

According to PetroVietnam General Director Le Manh Hung, in order to ensure pandemic safety and maintain production, the group and its member units will administer the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for its employees and give them with COVID-19 treatment drugs.

At the same time, PetroVietnam will strengthen its forecasting of the macro-economic situation and the market for the remaining time of 2021 and for 2022 in order to develop scenarios and solutions serving its effective operation.

Source: VNA