Party Chief highlights traditional friendship with Laos at meeting

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng meets Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng met Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The top Lao legislator congratulated Việt Nam for its achievements and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Vietnamese people would continue to score new greater achievements in the đổi mới (reform) process and successfully realise the 13th Party Congress' resolution.

Xaysomphone sent thanks for the great, timely and effective assistance that Việt Nam has given Laos so far.

The Lao leader informed Party General Secretary Trọng about recent situation in Laos, especially the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th Party Congress and results of the talks with the Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ and the workshop on exchanging experiences between two parliaments.

He affirmed that the Lao NA would closely coordinate with the Vietnamese NA to effectively implement agreements between top Party, State and NA leaders.

Xaysomphone conveyed regards from Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith to the Vietnamese Party leader.

Trọng highly appreciated the meaning and importance of the visit made by Xaysomphone, saying that the visit had demonstrated the close and trustful relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

Trọng sent greetings to General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and other senior leaders of Laos.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s strong and comprehensive support for Laos’ reform progress.

Việt Nam believed that with the revolutionary historical tradition, under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the administration of Government, and the supervision of the NA, Lao people would continue to gain new and greater achievements in the reform progress and successfully implement the 11th Party Congress's Resolution, he said.

Speaking highly of the important role and cooperation results of the two NAs in recent years, Trọng proposed the two NAs and the NA committees strengthen cooperation, information and experience exchange as well as organise seminars on law-making, supervision and decision-making on major national issues.

He asked the two sides to coordinate to organise activities during Việt Nam – Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022 in various forms.

The two leaders expressed their delight at the development of the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos which was established by President Hồ Chí Minh, Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, and assiduously cultivated by generations of Party and State leaders from the two countries.

They affirmed to do their best together to preserve, cultivate and pass on the good relationship to the next generations.

The same day a delegation from the Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) Central Committee led by its President Trần Văn Túy paid a courtesy call to Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

Tuý hailed the efforts of Laos in COVID-19 prevention and control, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the LPRP, the country would put the pandemic under control soon.

The VLFA leader affirmed that the Vietnamese people always remembered the whole-hearted support that the Lao people had given to Việt Nam during the past struggle for national liberation as well as the current national development, and considered the maintenance and development of the Việt Nam-Laos special ties as a responsibility and a demand from the heart.

For his part, the top Lao legislator lauded the operation outcomes of the Việt Nam-Laos and Laos-Việt Nam Friendship Associations over the years, affirming that they had made great contributions to fostering ties between the two Parties, States and people.

He underlined that the partnership between the two associations was significant in helping the youth of both countries get a better understanding of the sacrifice and devotions by older generations, thus increasingly treasuring the special ties between the two countries.

He affirmed that he would do his best to make more contributions to the growth of the Laos-Việt Nam special friendship in the future. — VNS