Partnership launches nurturing care project for Vietnamese children

Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam, speaks at the project launching ceremony. — Photo UNICEF

HÀ NỘI — There is a growing body of evidence here in Việt Nam, and globally, on the importance of good parenting practices for children's physical, cognitive, emotional and psycho-social development.

In an effort to address this challenge, to step up the parenting agenda in Việt Nam, UNICEF joined the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) and businesses to launch a partnership to expand the Integrated Early Childhood Development (IECD) Holistic Parenting Project that will promote nurturing care for Vietnamese children.

The partnership gathers forces together from MOLISA, and the educational programme Human Safety Net Community, a global foundation powered by Generali and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

"Parenting is a key pillar to advancing the early development of children and has been spotlighted as more critical than ever in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," said MOLISA Vice Minister Nguyễn Thị Hà.

"It reminds us of the important role parents play in times of crisis. The provision of quality parenting and family support is critical to achieving the best possible development for all children. The cooperation significantly contributes to strengthening our mandate to promote children's rights in Việt Nam and the extension of the Government's programme on early childhood development."

Launched since 2019, the project has been implemented in 27 communes of the three provinces of Gia Lai, Điện Biên and Kon Tum and selected factories in and around HCM City by UNICEF, MOLISA and VCCI.

In the scale-up period 2021-24, the project will rely on over 1 million Euros support from The Human Safety Net. With a vision to 2024, the partners have renewed their pledge to expand the project to 15 provinces and cities and 40 more companies together with wider mobile access via digital learning platforms.

“Being a parent is the most important job in the world. It's also the toughest job and the most rewarding. Parenting is too important to be left to chance. Reliable information, skills and tools are needed to support parents and caregivers, to enjoy their role and to give children a brilliant start in life on the road to them reaching their full potential,” said Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam.

"We're delighted that this will enable UNICEF to roll out the programme to reach even more parents and children across the country, especially among ethnic minorities and urban migrant communities," said Emma Ursich, executive officer of The Human Safety Net.

Việt Nam is a leading country in realizing international commitment to children's rights. The Prime Minister issued Decision 1437/QD-TTg in 2018, demonstrating the national effort to promote early childhood development ensuring physical, cognitive, and emotional development, as well as equitable access to supporting services for children under eight. — VNS