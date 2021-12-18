Talk Vietnam

OVs in Italy, Ukraine support COVID-19-hit children

en.qdnd.vn

The sum was donated by Vietnamese philanthropists in Italy and sent to 34 orphans in Ho Chi Minh City's districts 7, 8 and Binh Chanh, including four scholarships worth 10 million VND each and 30 gifts.

On December 17 morning, the Vietnamese Association in the Ukrainian province of Odessa and the Odessa Town Hall presented gifts to children's hospital No.3 in Odessa city.

Director of the hospital Elena Archemova thanked the Vietnamese Honorary Consular Office and association for their timely gift amid the pandemic. She added that the hospital recently opened a COVID-19 treatment department for children with 120 beds.

Source: VNA

