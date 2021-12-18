The sum was donated by Vietnamese philanthropists in Italy and sent to 34 orphans in Ho Chi Minh City's districts 7, 8 and Binh Chanh, including four scholarships worth 10 million VND each and 30 gifts.
On December 17 morning, the Vietnamese Association in the Ukrainian province of Odessa and the Odessa Town Hall presented gifts to children's hospital No.3 in Odessa city.
Director of the hospital Elena Archemova thanked the Vietnamese Honorary Consular Office and association for their timely gift amid the pandemic. She added that the hospital recently opened a COVID-19 treatment department for children with 120 beds.
Source: VNA
- H2H charity ride cyclists hit goal
- OV businesses in Europe meet in Italy
- Poland and Ukraine Host Euro 2012
- G7 warns Russia of more sanctions if Ukraine crisis escalates
- OVs greet Lunar New Year
- Injury-hit England look too strong for Moldova
- Ukraine, rebels argue over wreck; Europeans give Putin 'last chance'
- Ukraine rebels say they are poised to recapture Donetsk airport
- Pro-Russian rebels name leader in Ukraine as crisis deepens
- Week of July 13 -19
- Ukraine awaits IMF as Obama warns Russia of consequences
- Mediators held in Ukraine as U.S. readies new Russia sanctions
- In Ukraine, a day of mourning shows nation divided
- EU and U.S. announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine
- 'Glimmer of hope' for Ukraine after new ceasefire deal
- Germany, Italy en route to South Africa
- G7 powers meet without Russia in summit snub over Ukraine
- Ukraine, rebels accuse each other of attacking refugee bus convoy
- Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over downed plane
- Red Cross plans Ukraine aid mission in rebel-held area as U.S. warns Putin
OVs in Italy, Ukraine support COVID-19-hit children have 253 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.