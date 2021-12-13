Overseas Vietnamese raise funds for children orphaned by COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — Photos and paintings portraying the Vietnamese people and landscapes are being auctioned online to raise funds for Vietnamese children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The auctions are jointly organised by the Association of Vietnamese Students and Professionals in the United States and Unite for Vietnam. It is part of the Vòng Tay Nước Mỹ programme initiated by the association.
" Vòng Tay Nước Mỹ is an annual event organised by the Vietnamese Student Association in the United States. In the context of the new normal, we appreciate the activities of joining hands towards the homeland of Việt Nam to help those in difficult circumstances,” Nguyên Trần, a representative of the organisers of American Hug, told Việt Nam News .
“With the theme 'Spreading Faith', a charity auction will be held within the programme for the first time at the Gala night in Dallas, Texas this year. The entire fundraised amount will be sent to the Unite for Vietnam to help orphans in Việt Nam."
The bidders will be able to view information about the 22 artworks that will go under the hammer, the artists and their starting bids through the online exhibition on the website of Unite for Vietnam.
An online auction of 19 artworks will run until December 18, 2021. The three most outstanding paintings will then be auctioned off at an in-person event at the Gala night in Dallas, Texas on December 18.
The auctions are expected to raise around US$5,000.
"The organisation board will work with the Unite for Vietnam to map out the most appropriate donation plan and to spread it to the widest subjects," Nguyên said.
The Vietnamese Student Association in the United States is a non-profit organisation that has been recognised by the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States since 2014.
Established in August 2020, Unite for Vietnam aims to connect Vietnamese individuals and organisations in the US and many countries around the world to develop fundraising initiatives and professional support to help Việt Nam solve urgent problems such as natural disasters, pandemics, study promotion and poverty alleviation.
The Association of Vietnamese Students and Professionals in the United States and Unite for Vietnam have a close relationship as both are operated in the US. That long-term relationship has helped the two sides understand clearly the vision, organisational style, and mutual ambitions to help the Vietnamese community at home and abroad.
The association has participated in many charity fundraising campaigns launched by Unite for Vietnam since 2020, most notably a campaign for 10,000 doses of vaccines for Việt Nam. The one-month campaign attracted hundreds of Vietnamese children and families in the US to send their paintings for auction.
According to a report of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, more than 2,184 Vietnamese children were orphaned due to the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic by October 14. VNS
- Auction, gala dinner, run raise funds for kids’ heart surgeries
- The Steps Challenge raises funds for autism community
- Mini Golf In Bel Air Raises Funds For Fallen Firefighter
- Abandoned children find a home with nuns in Lam Dong
- Protecting young people: 100 years of Save the Children
- AP Exclusive: Abusive S. Korean facility exported children
- Vietnamese lenders set sail for lucrative lands
- Govt plans to issue overseas bonds in second half of current fiscal: Garg
- Suicide or murder in the city of spies? DAVID JONES’S gripping dispatch from Istanbul raises tantalising new questions about the death of ex-army humanitarian James Le Mesurier
- From funding boob jobs for the family to sending an entire school on holiday - and the woman who’s seen Robbie Williams FORTY times: How 25 years of Lottery jackpot winners have splashed their cash
- Dan Osborne and Jeff Brazier to play in celeb football match to raise £200k for boy, 3, with rare cancer
- Children In Need 2019: Strictly, Star Wars and soaps help charity appeal
- UK Charity Calls for Orphan Trafficking to be Legally Treated as Modern Slavery
- India’s budget hotel startup OYO raises $1B for international growth
- A look back at our campaigns over 50 years and how our generous readers have raised £100m fighting for the little guy
- BBC Children in Need: NI set for Friday fundraisers
- Katie Holmes in Australia for first time in 10 years to raise vital funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities
- School funding 'down £500 per pupil' over 10 years
- Venezuela devalues currency and raises minimum wage by 3,000%
- Tories to get tough on post Brexit migrants: New government promises to crack down on health tourism that is draining the NHS and benefits for foreign children living abroad
Overseas Vietnamese raise funds for children orphaned by COVID-19 have 783 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.