Over 1.17 mln USD raised for campaign “Help Vietnam Breathe”

During a ceremony reviewing the campaign in Ho Chi Minh City on December 1, the VCF said it used the sum to present 57 ventilators, one ECMO machine and 10,050 personal protective suits to front-line medical system during the fourth COVID-19 wave in Vietnam.

It also partnered with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (VFF Ho Chi Minh City), departments and agencies of Long An, Can Tho, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh and Quang Nam to distribute medical supplies to the right places.

The campaign also received support from artists, football players, 800 businesses and individuals at home and abroad.

VFF Ho Chi Minh City hoped that the campaign will continue holding more meaningful activities in the near future.

