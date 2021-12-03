Over 1.17 mln USD raised for campaign “Help Vietnam Breathe”

During a ceremony reviewing the campaign in Ho Chi Minh City on December 1, the VCF said it used the sum to present 57 ventilators, one ECMO machine and 10,050 personal protective suits to front-line medical system during the fourth COVID-19 wave in Vietnam.
It also partnered with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (VFF Ho Chi Minh City), departments and agencies of Long An, Can Tho, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh and Quang Nam to distribute medical supplies to the right places.
The campaign also received support from artists, football players, 800 businesses and individuals at home and abroad.
VFF Ho Chi Minh City hoped that the campaign will continue holding more meaningful activities in the near future.
Source: VNA
- Belfast council enlists famous faces in campaign to help retailers after Primark blaze
- The musicians helping make climate change a cultural movement
- Olympic champion Bode Miller and wife Morgan share devastating photo of dying daughter in hospital to raise drowning awareness
- Bay Area couple raises more than $4 million in 4 days to reunite migrant children with parents
- Newbie Recap: “3” & “One Breath”
- POV @ 25: Pamela Yates & Bernardo Ruiz on Beginnings and Engagement Campaigns
- A Complete Guide to All 17 (Known) Trump and Russia Investigations
- This odd gadget wants to help you lose weight using your… breath?
- 'We feel good': Trump White House breathes easier after early GOP wins
- Bay Area Dumps Another $500K to Help Democrat Josh Harder in Rural Seat
- How Antivax PACs Helped Shape Midterm Ballots
- Vet Who Has Raised $17 Million for Border Wall Promises Announcement Next Week: ‘We Have Pulled It Off’
- As Gov. Abbott allocates $16M for ad campaign, challenger Valdez reports $222,000 in bank
- Sumner Redstone Donates $20 Million to MPTF Campaign
- Couple uses Facebook to raise over $4.5M to reunite immigrant families
- Mexicans mob president-elect headquarters seeking help
- Juul Can Breathe After Dodging Full Ban on Flavored E-Cigs
- We compared online sofas from Campaign and Burrow to determine which couch startup deserves a spot in your living room
- Justin Bieber Launches Charity Campaign for Typhoon Haiyan Victims (Video)
- More than £4,000 raised in memory of ‘exceptional’ teacher
Over 1.17 mln USD raised for campaign “Help Vietnam Breathe” have 333 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.