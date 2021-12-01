Outstanding Lao and Cambodian students honored

The event saw the attendance of Cambodian Consul General to HCMC Sok Dareth, Consul General of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic in HCMC Phimpha Keomixay, and Deputy Secretary of the city's Youth Union Organization Tran Thu Ha.

This was a meaningful program in celebration of the 68th anniversary of the National Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia (November 9) and the 44th National Day of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (December 2).

Over the past time, the HCMC Youth Union Organization has received and managed generations of Lao and Cambodian students studying and living in the city. Many of them have overcome difficulties and achieved remarkable study results.

The "Outstanding Lao and Cambodian students" title aims to honor and award those who have obtained good academic results and actively participated in many other movements, especially to encourage students of the two countries studying in HCMC.

This year, 86 outstanding Lao students and 21 Cambodian students have been selected out of the total 111 students from 16 universities and academies in the city, including several students who have received the title from three to five consecutive years.

After 16 years of launching, the local Youth Union Organization has honored 908 outstanding Lao and Cambodian students studying at universities and academies in HCMC. They have been both good examples in studying and contributing to fostering the sustainable friendship between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Translated by Minh Anh