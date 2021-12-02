One million COVID recoveries reached, more than 13,000 cases recorded on Thursday

HÀ NỘI — The country hit over 1 million COVID-19 recoveries, as a further 13,258 patients recovered from the virus on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 13,698 infections were recorded nationwide, putting the number since the start of the pandemic at 1,266,288.
The capital Hà Nội registered a further 499 transmissions, marking a record total for the city for the second consecutive day.
Of the new patients, 7,538 were community cases and 21 were imported infections that were quarantined on arrival.
HCM City topped the list with 1,738, followed by Cần Thơ (985), Tây Ninh (768), Sóc Trăng (747), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (637), Đồng Tháp (606), Bình Thuận (502), Cà Mau (496), Bạc Liêu (492), Đồng Nai (475) and Bình Phước (472).
Other cases were found in Bình Dương (414), Kiên Giang (405), Khánh Hòa (394), Hậu Giang (296), An Giang (271), Trà Vinh (202), Lâm Đồng (197), Tiền Giang (176), Bình Định (169), Thừa Thiên Huế (143), Hà Giang (120), Thanh Hóa (94), Bắc Ninh (94), Thái Nguyên (87), Đắk Nông (86), Đà Nẵng (82), Long An (81), Nghệ An (69), Ninh Thuận (68), Quảng Nam (66), Nam Định (63), Đắk Lắk (58), Hưng Yên (55), Hòa Bình (47), Phú Yên (44), Hải Dương (39), Quảng Ngãi (38), Hải Phòng (37), Tuyên Quang (33), Lạng Sơn (29), Gia Lai (27), Thái Bình (26), Vĩnh Phúc (24), Phú Thọ (20), Bắc Giang (19), Quảng Ninh (16), Quảng Bình (15), Quảng Trị (14), Cao Bằng (12), Yên Bái (8 ), Lào Cai (7), Hà Nam (5), Kon Tum (5), Sơn La (2), Điện Biên (1) and Bắc Kạn (1).
Đắk Lắk, Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces showed positive signs with the number of new infections decreasing by 284, 228 and 119 respectively compared to Wednesday.
The ministry also announced 210 fatalities, bringing the COVID death toll in Việt Nam to 25,658.
The country has so far administered more than 125 million vaccine doses, with 52.7 million people inoculated twice. — VNS
