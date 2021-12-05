No one must be left without food or clothes after floods: PM

Speaking at an online meeting of the permanent members of the cabinet and representatives of eight provinces in the south-central region and the Central Highland, the PM expressed condolences to the bereaved families whose members died during natural calamities.
For the time to come, the leader asked relevant ministries, authorities and localities to continue summing up the losses and efforts to deal with the consequences, and ordered an emergency assistance of 1,000 tons of rice to each of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Quang Ngai provinces.
He also stressed the need to continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the context of the floods, and to recover production and business as well as the supply of necessities to the people.
Statistics show that from November 27 -30, up to 19 people were killed or rendered missing by floods that pulled down 26 houses and damaged 25 others, 1,657 hectares of rice and other food crops. The situation has eased but the recovery work is still encountering difficulties.
Source: VNA
