New faces join women’s futsal squad ahead of SEA Games

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — The national women’s futsal team will begin training on December 5 in preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hà Nội next May.

Coach Trương Quốc Tuấn has announced a list of 22 players who will meet in HCM City for the tournament. Most of them are from HCM City teams while the rest are from Hà Nội, Hà Nam and Thái Nguyên.

Apart from several seniors such as Trịnh Nguyễn Thanh Hằng, Nguyễn Thị Châu and Lê Thị Thùy Linh , the rest of the squad is made up mainly of new comers.

“Some of my experienced players retired or moved to other jobs,” Tuấn said.

“Some others have not recovered from injuries while some of them are training with the national football team in Hà Nội, so I have to name new faces. In the next seven weeks, the coaching board will review the list and test all players, especially those who we have called up for the first time.”

Tuấn said due to the challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, he struggled in selecting his players as they were unable to take part in tournaments because of social distancing.

Tuấn also said the COVID problems also prevented his players from taking part in training courses and friendly matches which are necessary to sharpen skills.

He is planning to set up matches against young male clubs in HCM City.

Tuấn added: “HCM City is still in a complicated situation caused by COVID-19. Therefore, players will train and compete in the bubble concept at the National Sports Training Centre No 2. They will be tested before joining our camp and regularly tested when we are together.

“We will also keep in contact with clubs to find suitable teams to organise matches for players. Through those matches, we will adjust our formations.

“Việt Nam will be hosts of the 31st SEA Games so we want to ensure good results on home soil.”

Việt Nam placed second at the 29th SEA Games held in Malaysia in 2017. VNS