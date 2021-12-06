Nearly 14,600 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Monday, highest since early September

Students in Long An Province are checked for their temperature before entering class on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Hạnh

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's COVID caseload continues to rise with 14,591 new infections announced on Monday, along with 223 deaths.

This is the highest number of new cases recorded in a day since September 3.

The national tally now stands at 1,323,683 transmissions, of which 1,318,381 came in the fourth wave of infections that has swept the country since late April.

Cần Thơ recorded the highest number of infections at 1,189, followed by HCM City with 1,174 and Tây Ninh at 859.

This is the first time that HCM City did not top the daily case count since early November.

The capital city of Hà Nội reported 587 new cases.

The remaining infections were detected in Sóc Trăng (793), Bến Tre (699), Đồng Tháp (695), Cà Mau (639), Bình Phước (637), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (569), Vĩnh Long (535), Bình Thuận (485), Bạc Liêu (481), Trà Vinh (466), Khánh Hòa (461), Kiên Giang (364), An Giang (345), Đồng Nai (308), Hậu Giang (291), Tiền Giang (285), Đắk Lắk (269), Bình Dương (226), Bình Định (222), Lâm Đồng (207), Hải Phòng (154), Bắc Ninh (136), Đà Nẵng (125), Gia Lai (111), Long An (103), Đắk Nông (102), Hà Giang (100), Thanh Hóa (82), Hưng Yên (63), Quảng Ngãi (63), Thái Nguyên (62), Thừa Thiên Huế (61), Quảng Nam (60), Phú Yên (59), Nam Định (53), Quảng Bình (51), Hải Dương (48), Ninh Thuận (44), Vĩnh Phúc (41), Tuyên Quang (37), Lạng Sơn (34), Phú Thọ (33), Thái Bình (29), Yên Bái (26), Quảng Trị (26), Hà Tĩnh (20), Hòa Bình (12), Bắc Giang (10), Lào Cai (7), Ninh Bình (6), Hà Nam (5), Cao Bằng (3), Sơn La (2), Quảng Ninh (2) and Điện Biên (2).

Among the new infections, 33 were imported and the rest local transmissions. A total of 8,227 new transmissions were detected in the community.

The 223 fatalities were reported in HCM City (94), Long An (20), Cần Thơ (18), An Giang (15), Đồng Nai (14), Tây Ninh (13), Tiền Giang (10), Kiên Giang (8), Bình Thuận (5), Sóc Trăng (5), Trà Vinh (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (3), Đồng Tháp (3), Bạc Liêu (3), Cà Mau (2), Quảng Trị (1), Quảng Ngãi (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Nam Định (1), Khánh Hòa (1), Đắk Lắk (1) and and Bến Tre (1).

The 94 deaths recorded in HCM City include cases transferred from Long An (2), Đồng Tháp (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Tây Ninh (1), Tiền Giang (1), Cần Thơ (1) and Thanh Hóa (1).

Việt Nam's COVID death toll is now 26,483, or 2 per cent of total cases.

More than 7,000 coronavirus patients nationwide are in serious condition, with 741 requiring invasive ventilation and 20 on life support.

A further 1,130 patients were given the all-clear on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,010,407.

Over 54.4 million people in Việt Nam have now been fully inoculated, while nearly 73.4 million people have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine. — VNS