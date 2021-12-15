Naval service outstandingly implements COVID-19 prevention and control

The event drew the participation of 155 delegates who are members of the steering committee.

During the conference, participants were briefed on the unit's implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control in 2021. Reportedly, the steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control at all levels have actively promoted their role in making proposals while comprehensively implementing measures to combat the disease. They have also directed units to strictly grasp situations so as to have timely and suitable measures in response to the pandemic.

The whole service has also established mobile medical teams at all levels so as to be ready to help people fight against the pandemic, and prepared 62 and 11 quarantined areas for soldiers and citizens, respectively.

So far there have been 773 COVID-19 cases recorded in the whole service. Therefore, it has implemented drastic measures to curb the spread of the virus. It has also ensured absolute safety during conducting health checkup programs for new recruits as well as troops participating in the Army Games 2021 and other defense relations activities.

So far, almost all of the troops have been vaccinated, of whom 88% have received two doses.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, the service has also actively supported localities, such as transporting foods and necessities to pandemic hotbeds; presenting gifts to locals, totaling over VND 120 billion; and sending medical personnel to combat the disease in Vinh Cuu district (Dong Nai province).

During the event delegates also shared experience and pointed out shortcomings and limitations while mapping out solutions suitable to COVID-19 prevention and control in localities.

At the event, Naval Captain Pham Chi Son requested the units under the Naval Service to well implement six tasks in the coming time, such as strictly managing troops, observing the Health Ministry's "5K" regulations, Khau trang (face mask), Khu khuan (disinfection), Khoang cach (distancing), Khong tu tap (no large gathering), and Khai bao y te (health declaration) in activities, ensuring material and spiritual life for anti-COVID-19 forces, among others.

Source: Baohaiquan

Translated by Minh Anh