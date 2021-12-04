Naval Academy’s COVID-19 prevention and control checked

In particular, visiting delegates inspected the unit's observance of pandemic prevention and control measures, preparation of facilities for treating infected people and quarantining close contacts, testing, disinfection, and pandemic containment, among others.
On inspecting the academy, the mission highly appreciated the unit's activeness and pro-activeness in preventing and controlling the pandemic over the past time. Its efforts have contributed to preventing infection in the unit.
Notably, in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Naval Academy sent more than 100 officers, cadets, and medical staff to assist the locality, where it is stationed, in taking samples for COVID-19 testing. The unit's personnel also participated in guarding at medical checkpoints and transported 55 tons of goods to support local people in the fight. The unit also kept its force on standby to reinforce Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities in the pandemic combat.
In addition, the unit has cooperated with Khanh Hoa provincial Red Cross Society and Military Hospital 175 to organize blood donation drives. In 2021, the unit's cadres, cadets, and staff have donated more than 1,200 units of blood, contributing to easing blood shortage during the pandemic time.
In the year, the academy has been honored with a certificate of merit of the Ministry of National Defense for its achievement in pandemic prevention and control.
Translated by Tran Hoai
