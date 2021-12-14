Nat’l foreign affairs conference stresses need to safeguard Fatherland early, from afar

The statement was made by delegates at the National Conference on Foreign Affairs implementing the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution on December 14.

Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien said that over the past years, defense diplomacy has been carried out synchronously, comprehensively, flexibly and effectively in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.

Vietnam has to date established defense ties with more than 100 countries around the world, with many substantial and effective cooperation mechanisms such as training and exchange of military delegations, cooperation between armed forces, defense industry, United Nations peacekeeping, among others. These activities have contributed to firmly safeguarding the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation, and consolidating and enhancing the position and prestige of the country and the Vietnam People’s Army in the international arena.

In the time to come, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense will continue to concretize and organize the implementation of defense diplomatic activities in accordance with the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress, considering defense diplomacy as a key task and an important part of the three pillars of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy.

It is important to implement the stance of defending the Fatherland early and from afar in peacetime, making efforts to prevent conflicts, settle disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, thus contributing to building a peaceful environment, and strengthening strategic trust with partners for nation development, Chien stated.

Efforts will be made to promote multilateral defense diplomacy, make effective proposals; participate in regional and international security architectures, especially defense cooperative mechanisms with the framework of ASEAN, and actively join U.N. peacekeeping operations, he added.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Lt. Gen. Luong Tam Quang highlighted ensuring security and order in the scope and territory of the national border and, in non-traditional security issues and international issues for which many countries and international organizations are responsible, as well as the role and tasks of the police force in performing the external affairs of the Party, State and people.

To successfully implement the foreign policy set out by the 13th National Party Congress, the police force will continue expanding collaboration with law enforcement agencies of other countries and international organizations, and actively participating in political and security institutions and in addressing global security and order issues.

Quang stressed the close combination between diplomacy and other professional measures to proactively prevent and defeat all plots and sabotages by hostile forces. He also highlighted the need to firmly consolidate the security line from afar, from beyond borders and territories, effectively handle security challenges, and fight transnational crimes.

Source: VNA