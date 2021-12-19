National Resistance Day highlighted via exhibition

The event drew the participation of Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Huy Hieu, former Deputy Minister of National Defense; Lieutenant General Le Van Han, former GDP Deputy Chief; Lieutenant General Khuat Duy Tien, former Director of the Army Officer Candidate School No.1.
The exhibition is divided into three parts. It starts with a display showing the policy and determination to fight the French colonialists of the Party Central Committee, President Ho Chi Minh, the military and people. The first part introduces Vietnam after the success of the August revolution.
Meanwhile, the second one showcases the whole nation in response to the Call for National Resistance of President Ho Chi Minh. The last part highlights the people's and military's trust in the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh.
The exhibition aims to educate patriotic and revolutionary traditions and affirm the correct and creative line of resistance and national construction of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by President Ho Chi Minh during the days of national resistance war in 1946, thereby arousing national pride, self-reliance and solidarity, so as to overcome difficulties and successfully implement the cause of national construction and defense.
