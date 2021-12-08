National program to boost development of high technology

One of the major objectives of the program is increasing the export value of the high-tech products to about 60 percent of the total in the manufacturing-processing industry, increasing the proportion of the value of the high-tech agricultural production in the total agricultural production value, while creating new products and services with high added value.

The program targets the building of about 500 new high-tech product suppliers along with about 200 high-tech agricultural enterprises.

By 2030, three component programs are expected to be developed – one on technology research, application, and development from the Ministry of Science and Technology; another on developing a number of high-tech sectors from the Ministry of Industry and Trade; and a third on boosting high-tech agriculture, from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

To this end, the program provides a number of solutions, including completing institutions, supporting technology research and transfer, fostering links between businesses and science-technology organizations, and strengthening international cooperation in high technology.

Source: VNA