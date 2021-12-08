National program to boost development of high technology

One of the major objectives of the program is increasing the export value of the high-tech products to about 60 percent of the total in the manufacturing-processing industry, increasing the proportion of the value of the high-tech agricultural production in the total agricultural production value, while creating new products and services with high added value.
The program targets the building of about 500 new high-tech product suppliers along with about 200 high-tech agricultural enterprises.
By 2030, three component programs are expected to be developed – one on technology research, application, and development from the Ministry of Science and Technology; another on developing a number of high-tech sectors from the Ministry of Industry and Trade; and a third on boosting high-tech agriculture, from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
To this end, the program provides a number of solutions, including completing institutions, supporting technology research and transfer, fostering links between businesses and science-technology organizations, and strengthening international cooperation in high technology.
Source: VNA
- Tour of new Spencer High School shows what $56 million project has produced
- Documents shed light on North Korea’s startling gains in sea-based missile technology
- Conductive Polymers generating potential for new technologies, to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during 2017-2023
- How innovative teaching methods can boost learning
- You don’t own your own face: Ever-more-sophisticated technology will allow the likes of Facebook to locate you, and profit from it
- About that raise: Take it from Seattle, a $13 minimum wage won't necessarily boost pay
- Monroe County 2018 budget boosts spending on job creation, child protection
- Trump's message to Tsipras: US may boost investments in Greece, a key NATO ally
- French President Emmanuel Macron wants France to become start-up nation
- The Morning Download: GE Seeks Buyer for Parts of Its Massive Software Development Effort
- What If Elon Musk Succeeds? Tesla, SpaceX Founder Wants to Transform Technology—And Put Humans Out of Work
- CalPERS says considering making own private equity investments
- ABLA 2017: Asia Business Leaders Awards winners honored in Shanghai
- CNBC PRIMETIME ANNOUNCES NEW OUTDOOR SERIES ‘ADVENTURE CAPITALISTS’
- Catalina Sea Ranch snags federal grant to start kelp farming
- Sprawling farm museum opens in Wisconsin
- Trump's H-1B visa reform bill will revamp hiring of skilled workers
- Tomorrow's transportation today: Start thinking bigger and bolder to move people and goods around New York in the 21st century
- NYC expands controversial DNA testing on seized guns to help charges stick
- Amazon HQ: What will Phil Murphy mean for NJ's economy?
National program to boost development of high technology have 384 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.