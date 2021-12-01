National Industry Promotion Program boosts rural production

Technical demonstration models efficiently support rural industrial production

Although production technology innovation is essential for manufacturing, many domestic enterprises still have difficulties acquiring and deploying advanced equipment due to its costs. The development of technical demonstration models is therefore considered an effective option in national industry promotion to encourage and promote investment and technology transfer. This is also the first item in the National Industry Promotion Program (NIPP) for the 2021-2025 period recently approved by the Prime Minister.

The NIPP seeks to create favorable conditions for rural industrial establishments to access digital development opportunities, improve productivity, quality, and competitiveness and effectively implement the roadmap for international economic integration. Implementation of the NIPP in the past has had spillover effects for localities, supporting products with competitive advantages. For example, a project to boost agricultural processing in northern provinces and cities for the period of 2019-2020, developed by the Center for Industry Promotion and Development Consultancy 1, has promoted efficiency, significantly improving the value of agricultural products. Although Vietnam’s strength lies in its agricultural products, which yield billion-dollar export turnover annually, due to the small production scale and outdated technology, product quality is not sufficiently high.

The NIPP has supported the development of technical demonstration models to produce agricultural products at the The Gia Traditional Medicine and Oriental Medicine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Van Chan District, Yen Bai Province and models of agricultural production for export at the Tan Phat Agricultural Products Export Company Limited in Vu Ban District, Nam Dinh Province. The plan also supported three rural industrial agricultural processing establishments in order to invest in the application of advanced production equipment. As a result, these models promoted efficiency and good quality and met market demand, also generating higher revenues.

The NIPP for the 2021-2025 period will continue to not only support the building of technical demonstration models, technology transfer and application of advanced machines, scientific and technical advances in industry and craft production, but also build a pilot model for cleaner production through pollution treatment systems for rural industrial establishments.

The National Industry Promotion Program for the 2021-2025 period aims to build 340 technical demonstration and technology transfer models, apply 1,600 modern machines, equipment and 300 advanced technological lines in industrial and craft production, and assess cleaner production investment for 300 rural industrial establishments.

Thu Trang