National Assembly delegation of HCMC evaluates performance in 2021

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee cum Head of the National Assembly delegation of HCMC, Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the National Assembly delegation of HCMC has actively overcome challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic to organize activities of law construction, supervision the implementation of solving citizens’ complaints and grievance.
He asked deputies to continuously develop their responsibility for contributing the delegation's activities, the development of the country in general and HCMC particularly; reform meeting methods between voters and deputies; strengthen exchanges; collecting opinions and suggestions from voters to send them to functional departments and units; focus on problems of mechanisms, legal policies for socio-economic development.
National Assembly deputy Tran Hoang Ngan suggested that the National Assembly delegation of HCMC needs to coordinate with the People's Committee of the city to summarize the National Assembly's Resolution 54/2017/QH14 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the city.
HCMC with the largest population in the country needs the urban law including policies, laws, decisions, and practices that govern the management and development of the urban environment. Additionally, the city must pay attention to supervise public investment and public real estate sector, he added.
At the conference
By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh
