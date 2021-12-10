NA Chairman to pay official visits to Republic of Korea, India

Chairman of National Assembly of Việt Nam Vương Đình Huệ. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly on official visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and India from December 12-19.
The visits are at the invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK Park Byeong-seug, Speaker of the Lok Sabha (House of Representatives) of India Om Birla, and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House) of India Venkaiah Naidu, the NA Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement issued on Friday. — VNS
