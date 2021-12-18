NA Chairman hosts chief minister of India’s Kerala state

New Delhi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received Chief Minister of India's Kerala state Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi on December 17 as part of his official visit to the country.
Kerala is among the most developed states in India regarding economic and human development.
At the reception, Vijayan informed his Hue that Vietnam and its late President Ho Chi Minh have left good impression on people in Kerala.
He said his state shares similarities with many Vietnamese provinces and cities and suggested the sides cooperate in many farming areas like peppercorn, coffee, rubber, and fishery.
Kerala can support Vietnamese localities in the fields of IT and intensive English training, the official stated.
Lauding comprehensive socio-economic achievements obtained by the Indian state, Hue affirmed that Vietnam always welcomes Indian enterprises, including those from Kerala, to boost investment in Vietnam regarding manufacturing, auto support industry, IT and communications, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, and innovation.
The top legislator said he is delighted to know that in the past time, Kerala, a number of Vietnamese localities, and the Vietnamese Embassy in India have exchanged cooperation experience concerning such potential fields as farming and fishery.
Hue hoped the collaboration between Kerala and Vietnamese localities would be promoted in the time to come in contribution to the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India./.
