N.A. Standing Committee convenes sixth session

Opening the session, N.A. Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that the session will be divided into two parts, with the first one lasting from December 8-10 and the second from December 21-22.

During this session, the NA Standing Committee will discuss a number of urgent issues related to the functions and tasks of the N.A. in the current period.

Members of the committee will debate the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of a number of laws, including the Law on Public Investment, Law on Public-Private Partnership, Law on Investment, Law on Bidding, Electricity Law, Law on Enterprises, Law on Special Consumption Tax, and Law on Enforcement of Civil Judgments.

They will give opinions on a project to build fiscal and monetary mechanisms and policies to support the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development plan in line with the spirit of safely and flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling COVID-19.

The N.A. leader underlined that the contents are beyond the framework of the five-year plans that have been submitted to the N.A.

Alongside, members of the committee will consider the investment policy for the Eastern North-South Expressway project in the 2021-2025 project, and a draft resolution on the pilot application of special mechanisms and policies for the development of Can Tho city. They will discuss preparations for the extraordinary session of the 15th N.A.

They will also give ideas on the Government's report on the management fee of social and unemployment insurance in the 2019-2021 period, as well as the management fee levels for the 2022-2024 period.

Source: VNA