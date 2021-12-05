N.A. leader receives ADB Country Director in Vietnam

Showing support for the ADB's opinions raised at the forum, Chairman Hue paid special attention to the bank's recommendations related to the size of a policy package aiding economic recovery. He agreed with the bank that international cooperation holds great importance to increasing resources for economic recovery.

He said the lender has always been an important partner of Vietnam, noting that amid the COVID-19 pandemic that remains complicated around the globe and the coming into being of a new variant, the country will have to carry out an economic stimulus package that is big and long enough to maintain and boost driving forces for growth, overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic, and develop sustainably in the time ahead.

The top legislator expressed his hope that the ADB will keep assisting Vietnam in the pandemic combat and economic recovery. He called on the bank to provide Vietnam with capital for investment projects and policy advice on sustainable development, as well as financial and technical support for some N.A. agencies to better fulfill their tasks.

The Chairman also asked the ADB to continue helping the N.A. and policy-making bodies of Vietnam improve their forecasting capacity and vision so as to make more precise and timely decisions.

For his part, Jeffries highlighted some of the bank's recent activities in Vietnam, including funding several activities of local agencies, especially scientific and policy studies, giving policy advice, and providing loans.

He affirmed that the ADB's task in Vietnam is to cooperate with and support the development in the country.

