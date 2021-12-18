N.A. Chairman receives leader of India’s Essar Group

Introducing the Essar Group, billionaire Ruia said the firm is a multi-sector conglomerate with the market value of about USD 15 billion and annual profit of some USD 2.2 billion. It operates in the fields of oil and gas, including oil exploitation, petrochemical technology, and gas liquefaction; mining, metallurgy; and infrastructure development; among others.

Essar wishes to invest in Vietnam, especially in the oil and gas industry, he stressed, adding that it has taken part in the exploration and discovery of natural-gas condensate in the country's continental shelf since 2008.

Chairman Hue affirmed that Vietnam supports and will create conditions for Indian companies to continue their long-term presence and expand operations related to oil and gas exploration and exploitation in its continental shelf and exclusive economic zone.

Calling on Essar to increase investment in Vietnam, he spoke highly of the diversity in the group's operations and welcomed its intention to invest in the petrochemical industry.

Source: VNA