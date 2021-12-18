N.A. Chairman receives leader of India’s Essar Group

Introducing the Essar Group, billionaire Ruia said the firm is a multi-sector conglomerate with the market value of about USD 15 billion and annual profit of some USD 2.2 billion. It operates in the fields of oil and gas, including oil exploitation, petrochemical technology, and gas liquefaction; mining, metallurgy; and infrastructure development; among others.
Essar wishes to invest in Vietnam, especially in the oil and gas industry, he stressed, adding that it has taken part in the exploration and discovery of natural-gas condensate in the country's continental shelf since 2008.
Chairman Hue affirmed that Vietnam supports and will create conditions for Indian companies to continue their long-term presence and expand operations related to oil and gas exploration and exploitation in its continental shelf and exclusive economic zone.
Calling on Essar to increase investment in Vietnam, he spoke highly of the diversity in the group's operations and welcomed its intention to invest in the petrochemical industry.
Source: VNA
- Essar leads corporate deleveraging; pays off Rs 1.4 lakh crore: Prashant Ruia
- Havas Group acquires majority stake in independent digital agency Langoor
- View: India is positioning itself to do business with all, and not ‘take sides’
- Facebook Groups - Your Key to Success With Facebook Marketing!
- Standard Chartered Bank moves NCLT against CoC selecting Arcelor for Essar Steel
- ET Explains: All about Essar Steel case and the latest twist in the tale
- India pips China in FDI inflows for the first time in 20 years
- Leaders Polish Employees and Let Them Shine
- Takes long to understand a business leader: Ratan Tata
- Odisha's Gopalpur port receives its first capesize vessel
- Barbara Rentler, only woman in US's '100 Most Innovative Leaders' list, has a quiet managerial style
- Morning News Call - India, October 17
- HNIs in India spend most on art, prefer investing in the UK; like Old Monk
- Voda Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla calls for 'enabling regulatory' environment for telecom sector
- Mahindra Group embarks on succession transition; Group CFO may become head of tractor division
- One cannot equate every instance of fraud to a deficiency in audit execution: Former Deloitte India Chairman, PR Ramesh
- IT raids: EC calls CBDT chairman, Revenue Secretary
- Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra may take on non-executive role
- Focus on research to make India global leader in defence technologies: Rajnath Singh
- KK Maheshwari to become UltraTech's first ever vice chairman after stepping down as MD
N.A. Chairman receives leader of India’s Essar Group have 378 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.