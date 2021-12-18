N.A. Chairman addresses Vietnam-India Business Forum

In his opinion, the two countries need to look towards green and circular economies. Indian firms could invest in infrastructure, processing industry, farm produce, science-technology, and education-training.

Former Minister of Commerce and Industry Senator Suresh Prabhu and Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry Chandrajit Banerjee stressed that the Indian Government is carrying out the Act East policy and Vietnam is one of the important partners of India in Southeast Asia.

Prabhu hailed Vietnam as an example of innovation in the world. President Ho Chi Minh's thought and Vietnam's policies and mechanisms always place people in the center of development goals and orientations.

With similarities, the two countries could cooperate for high growth and improved people's lives, he said.

On the occasion, Hue witnessed the exchange of 12 bilateral cooperation agreements in workforce training in information technology, oil and gas processing, and energy.

Source: VNA