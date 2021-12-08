Music videos performed by hearing impaired

Hearing impaired young people from Hà Nội Sign Language Training Centre express their feeling in a K-pop music video. Photo courtesy of Korean Cultural Centre

HÀ NỘI A series of music videos by the hearing impaired has been launched, aimed at improving the rights of the Vietnamese deaf community.

The video features six young students from Hà Nội Sign Language Training Centre: Đỗ Hoàng Phú, Nguyễn Thị Nhật Lệ, Hoàng Thị Phương Thảo, Nguyễn Thị Thảo, Hoàng Thị Ánh Hồng and Trần Lệ Quyên.

“It is interesting experience for me,” said Nguyễn Thị Thảo. “This is the first time I have had a chance to enjoy K-pop in this amazing way. I hope that the Vietnamese hearing-impaired community will enjoy K-pop through my performance in the music video.”

“I’m happy that I seem to have gotten closer to my peers around me who are K-pop lovers,” Phú said.

Thảo, Phú, Lệ and Phương Thảo performed with sign to BTS’s Permission to Dance in the first music video. It was launched by the South Korean embassy and Korean Cultural Centre to celebrate the International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3.

“Korean culture including K-pop is currently receiving great attention and love from all over the world,” said Korean ambassador Park Noh-wan.

“I really hope that Korean culture will have a positive influence contributing to building a gracious society, which is always ready to be with and care for the disabled.”

This project is a part of public diplomacy activities to show that songs are not only sung by voices but can be expressed with the hands, and that music can not only be heard with the ears but also be felt and seen through the eyes.

The project includes four music videos, which will feature BTS’s Spring Day, Taeyeon’s I and Big Bang’s Day by Day.

The music videos will be launched on the South Korean embassy and the Korean Cultural Centre Facebook pages on December 8, 15 and 22. VNS