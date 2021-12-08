Music videos performed by hearing impaired

HÀ NỘI A series of music videos by the hearing impaired has been launched, aimed at improving the rights of the Vietnamese deaf community.
The video features six young students from Hà Nội Sign Language Training Centre: Đỗ Hoàng Phú, Nguyễn Thị Nhật Lệ, Hoàng Thị Phương Thảo, Nguyễn Thị Thảo, Hoàng Thị Ánh Hồng and Trần Lệ Quyên.
“It is interesting experience for me,” said Nguyễn Thị Thảo. “This is the first time I have had a chance to enjoy K-pop in this amazing way. I hope that the Vietnamese hearing-impaired community will enjoy K-pop through my performance in the music video.”
“I’m happy that I seem to have gotten closer to my peers around me who are K-pop lovers,” Phú said.
Thảo, Phú, Lệ and Phương Thảo performed with sign to BTS’s Permission to Dance in the first music video. It was launched by the South Korean embassy and Korean Cultural Centre to celebrate the International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3.
“Korean culture including K-pop is currently receiving great attention and love from all over the world,” said Korean ambassador Park Noh-wan.
“I really hope that Korean culture will have a positive influence contributing to building a gracious society, which is always ready to be with and care for the disabled.”
This project is a part of public diplomacy activities to show that songs are not only sung by voices but can be expressed with the hands, and that music can not only be heard with the ears but also be felt and seen through the eyes.
The project includes four music videos, which will feature BTS’s Spring Day, Taeyeon’s I and Big Bang’s Day by Day.
The music videos will be launched on the South Korean embassy and the Korean Cultural Centre Facebook pages on December 8, 15 and 22. VNS
- Brian May channels Back to the Future as duets with younger self in new music video WATCH
- CoinDCX launches free learning module for hearing-impaired community
- Andrea Bocelli performs You’ll Never Walk Alone in stunning new music video – WATCH
- Monsta X release new music video for latest single "One Day"
- Madonna's son David follows in her footsteps, starring in new solo music video
- Watch Alana Springsteen's Music Video for 'Trying Not To' with Roman Alexander: Song Is 'Something Special'
- Scotty McCreery's 'Five More Minutes' Music Video Premiere
- MTV Music Video Awards turn 40 as Madonna headlines
- PJ Morton Debuts 'Buy Back the Block' Music Video Inspired by Late Nipsey Hussle
- Billie Eilish Drops Music Video to New Single 'Your Power' from Upcoming Second Album
- Skai Jackson really can't escape Lil Nas X in the futuristic "Panini" music video
- Watch a Sneak Peek of Jennifer Lopez's Glamorous Carnival-Themed New 'Medicine' Music Video
- Cassadee Pope Debuts '80s-Inspired 'What the Stars See' Music Video Featuring Lindsay Ell and Karen Fairchild
- Jacob Tremblay Plays Young Justin Bieber in Singer's 'Lonely' Music Video About Early Fame
- Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony Team Up for Steamy, Meta 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' Music Video
- Malaysia’s roots anchored in music video
- Reopenings Continue On Broadway As ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Resumes Performances
- How this artist's 3D paper flowers made it into Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza's music video, Terang
- Blackpink’s Lisa Scores The Biggest Music Video In The World With ‘Lalisa’...And It Wasn’t A Close Race
- Love Island cast tease All Stars series in Hardy Caprio’s new music video and we need this to happen
Music videos performed by hearing impaired have 603 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.