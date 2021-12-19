MR 1 presents gratitude house to family of martyr’s relatives

Ta Thi Xanh is the daughter of martyr Chu Van Dac, who laid down his life in the resistance war against the French colonialists.
The 80 sq.m construction began in July 2021 on a land area of 250 sq.m in Dong Thuong hamlet, Lang Son commune, Yen Dung district, Bac Giang province.
The house is worth VND 350 million, of which VND 80 million was donated by the military region and the remaining from the family. The Lang Son commune authorities donated 40 working days to build the house.
At the ceremony, the military region, the Bac Giang Provincial Military Command and representatives of the local sectors and organizations presented numerous meaningful gifts to the family.
Translated by Chung Anh
- Texting to pay gratitude to martyrs
- Meghan Markle shamed by own family in anonymous jab - 'We'll NEVER talk again'
- Biden Details $1.8 Trillion Plan for Workers, Students and Families
- Family left in shock by shooting of young Palestinian woman
- Where Have All the Houses Gone?
- Royal Family LIVE: Queen scraps decades of protocol to FINALLY take on Meghan and Harry
- Average house prices surge by nearly £16,000 in year to hit record high of £238,831 in April, Nationwide figures show
- Royal Family LIVE: Meghan and Harry warned royal rift 'long term' - 'damage' already done
- Reserve Bank warns on house price boom
- In Royal ‘Firm,’ the Family Business Always Comes First
- Stephen's in his late 30s and hasn't bought a house — he's worried about the next generation
- High Cost of Living in History: The $30 Million Town House?
- Andrew Marr fury: Startling moment BBC presenter told PM to 'shut up' live on air
- Stamp duty holiday extension will spark modest rise in house prices
- Sydney tree-changers' exodus creates housing crisis in regional NSW
- Mr Chips is making a comeback - Whack-o!
- Whistle-Blowers Say Detaining Migrant Families ‘Poses High Risk of Harm’
- GOP fundraiser and her family charged with insurance fraud head to court just three weeks after her husband killed himself
- Mr Modi: How will the poor pay for the vaccine?
- Social housing shift offers 60,000 jobs, 30,000 new homes — and so much more
MR 1 presents gratitude house to family of martyr’s relatives have 331 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.