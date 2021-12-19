MR 1 presents gratitude house to family of martyr’s relatives

Ta Thi Xanh is the daughter of martyr Chu Van Dac, who laid down his life in the resistance war against the French colonialists.

The 80 sq.m construction began in July 2021 on a land area of 250 sq.m in Dong Thuong hamlet, Lang Son commune, Yen Dung district, Bac Giang province.

The house is worth VND 350 million, of which VND 80 million was donated by the military region and the remaining from the family. The Lang Son commune authorities donated 40 working days to build the house.

At the ceremony, the military region, the Bac Giang Provincial Military Command and representatives of the local sectors and organizations presented numerous meaningful gifts to the family.

Translated by Chung Anh