More than 14,300 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in Việt Nam on Sunday

A mobile COVID-19 treatment station is set up at Minh Phú General Clinic in Sóc Sơn District, Hà Nội. The station has 200 beds for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. The city reported 400 new infections on Sunday — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 14,314 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Việt Nam on Sunday, bringing the total national tally to 1,309,092, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, two were imported ones while another 14,312 cases were detected in 61 provinces and cities nationwide. A total of 8,142 locally transmitted cases were found in the community outside of quarantined areas or locked down ones.

HCM City continued to record the highest number of infections with 1,491, followed by Cần Thơ with 1,132, Sóc Trăng 775, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu 710 and Đồng Tháp 690.

The capital city of Hà Nội reported 400 new cases.

Other cases were detected in Bình Thuận (648), Bến Tre (630), Bình Phước (547), Vĩnh Long (544), Khánh Hòa (465), Cà Mau (444), Bình Định (428), Bạc Liêu (398), Kiên Giang (394), Đồng Nai (355), Bình Dương (355), An Giang (350), Thừa Thiên Huế (305), Hậu Giang (295), Tiền Giang (257), Trà Vinh (212), Hà Giang (160), Bắc Ninh (113), Đắk Nông (102), Thanh Hóa (94), Hải Phòng (91), Long An (90), Hải Dương (88), Lâm Đồng (84), Quảng Ngãi (81), Đà Nẵng (78), Ninh Thuận (75), Quảng Nam (63), Quảng Ninh (62), Gia Lai (61), Hưng Yên (60), Nam Định (47), Phú Thọ (45), Thái Nguyên (35), Vĩnh Phúc (34), Phú Yên (31), Thái Bình (28), Quảng Bình (25), Hòa Bình (23), Yên Bái (21), Tuyên Quang (16), Kon Tum (13), Bắc Giang (12), Hà Tĩnh (11), Lạng Sơn (11), Lào Cai (9), Sơn La (9), Ninh Bình (5), Hà Nam (5), Cao Bằng (5), Quảng Trị (4), Lai Châu (2), Điện Biên (1) and Bắc Kạn (1).

In the last seven days, Việt Nam reported on average 13,982 new cases daily.

On Sunday, the country reported 199 deaths related to COVID-19. The death toll has now hit 26,260, accounting for two per cent of total infections.

According to the Ministry of Health's report, a further 1,711 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,009,277.

A total of 6,845 patients nationwide are in serious condition, with 683 requiring invasive ventilation and 15 on life support (ECMO).

Until now, the country has injected over 127.353 million doses of vaccine, with more than 54.1 million people now fully inoculated. — VNS