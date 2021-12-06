More co-working spaces to open in HCM City

A project of Toong in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of Toong

HCM CITY – Co-working space provider Toong has recently introduced two new co-working projects in HCM City.

Located at 18E Cộng Hòa Street in Tân Bình District and 186 Võ Thị Sáu Street in District 3, the two new offices have increased the company’s market share in the flexible office segment in total office space for lease in the city to about 4.9 per cent, an increase of about 1.5 per cent over the same period in 2019.

"Thanks to the positive impact of wide vaccination coverage, businesses are accelerating back to the office. Only six weeks since the easing of social distancing in HCM City, our revenue has reached the same level as before the critical COVID-19 wave in June 2021.

“We continue to receive many requests from large-scale companies needing to shift to serviced offices, an option that provides both proven experience quality and financial flexibility,” said Dương Đỗ, CEO of Toong.

Construction of our two new locations in HCM City started in the second quarter but was postponed due to the pandemic, Dương said, adding the company took advantage of the prolonged waiting time to integrate extra features into the spaces, which will directly benefit our customers who pre-booked their offices.

“In retrospect, introducing two new sites right after lockdown was not a risky decision for us, because our services respond to the essential demands of businesses, which are only further highlighted by economic disruptions," he said.

In another development, Toong announced cooperation to develop a new working space with the investors of IPH shopping center, one of the landmark buildings in the West of the capital city of Hà Nội.

After three years of efficient operation of a large co-working space at Indochina Plaza Hanoi (IPH), 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Toong has received support and investment from IPH complex investors to build a new workspace.

This is a part of a bigger programme to renovate and redesign the IPH commercial complex into a lively destination for progressive urbanists living in the central west of Hà Nội, Toong said.

In this new plan, the entire IPH centre of commerce will evolve in terms of both utility infrastructure and aesthetic concept. — VNS