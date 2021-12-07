Month-long Việt Nam Expo HCM opens its virtual doors

Việt Nam Expo HCM will be accessible online as well as in-person. Photo Vinexad

HÀ NỘI – The Việt Nam International Trade Fair (Việt Nam Expo HCM) will run from December 2 to January 2, to continue improving trade promotion activities and business connections across the country.

The event has been organised annually by the Việt Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) over the last two decades. Since 2020, the expo has been held both on and offline to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the number of visitors joining online has risen from 15 to 50 per cent.

The month-long expo comprises of many events such as The Việt Nam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Việt Nam Medipharm Expo), The Việt Nam Hardware and Hand Tools Expo (Hardware & HandTools Expo) and The Việt Nam Sports Show (Sportshow), featuring the participation of nearly 200 exhibitors.

To facilitate visitors and participating businesses, the organiser use applications such Zalo Chat, email, and video clips of businesses introducing their products at their online booth. A "share" button is also created to link the product information to other social media platforms such as websites, Facebook and Instagram.

According to the organiser, the month-long display time allows businesses to renew advertising messages and increase online traffic and views.

The pandemic has forced the exhibition organisers to apply technology to create an effective and safe event that still allows trade promotions, seminars and B2B activities.

"The Việt Nam Expo event held last April in Hà Nội with the theme ‘Accompanying businesses in the digital era’ has attracted the attention of many multi-industry businesses who are on the digital transformation journey. We have gradually upgraded the online features so that access and connection are as user-friendly as possible. The upcoming Việt Nam Expo in Hà Nội, taking place in April 2022, will optimise the platform and customer data access to achieve the most effective connection results," said Nguyễn Hồng Nhung, Project Director of Việt Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad). VNS