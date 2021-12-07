Month-long Việt Nam Expo HCM opens its virtual doors

HÀ NỘI – The Việt Nam International Trade Fair (Việt Nam Expo HCM) will run from December 2 to January 2, to continue improving trade promotion activities and business connections across the country.
The event has been organised annually by the Việt Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) over the last two decades. Since 2020, the expo has been held both on and offline to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the number of visitors joining online has risen from 15 to 50 per cent.
The month-long expo comprises of many events such as The Việt Nam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Việt Nam Medipharm Expo), The Việt Nam Hardware and Hand Tools Expo (Hardware & HandTools Expo) and The Việt Nam Sports Show (Sportshow), featuring the participation of nearly 200 exhibitors.
To facilitate visitors and participating businesses, the organiser use applications such Zalo Chat, email, and video clips of businesses introducing their products at their online booth. A "share" button is also created to link the product information to other social media platforms such as websites, Facebook and Instagram.
According to the organiser, the month-long display time allows businesses to renew advertising messages and increase online traffic and views.
The pandemic has forced the exhibition organisers to apply technology to create an effective and safe event that still allows trade promotions, seminars and B2B activities.
"The Việt Nam Expo event held last April in Hà Nội with the theme ‘Accompanying businesses in the digital era’ has attracted the attention of many multi-industry businesses who are on the digital transformation journey. We have gradually upgraded the online features so that access and connection are as user-friendly as possible. The upcoming Việt Nam Expo in Hà Nội, taking place in April 2022, will optimise the platform and customer data access to achieve the most effective connection results," said Nguyễn Hồng Nhung, Project Director of Việt Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad). VNS
- Ambassador reviews Việt Nam's month-long UNSC Presidency
- Confidence in Viet Nam’s business environment continues to rebound
- Viet Nam to protect production at industrial parks
- Viet Nam attracts over $12b in FDI in four months
- New coronavirus variant detected in Việt Nam
- Việt Nam's national COVID-19 vaccine fund launched
- Việt Nam to protect production at industrial parks
- Việt Nam and Italy renewing their bonds in a time of recovery
- Việt Nam to face Lebanon for place at Futsal World Cup
- HCM City orders temporary closure of non-essential services
- Việt Nam hands over rhino horn DNA samples to South Africa
- Việt Nam attracts over $12b in FDI in four months
- HCM City travel firms close in droves
- Việt Nam resume World Cup campaign with comfortable 4-0 win over Indonesia
- UNICEF welcomes Việt Nam's COVID-19 vaccine fund
- Confidence in Việt Nam’s business environment continues to rebound
- Việt Nam’s 'blue beret' medical soldiers fulfil mission despite COVID-19
- Young people open animal rescue centre
- Viettel held to draw with HCM City FC in V.League 1
- Food firms in HCM City maintain stable prices amid latest COVID outbreak
Month-long Việt Nam Expo HCM opens its virtual doors have 535 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.