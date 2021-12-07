Miss Việt Nam among 13 finalists in Top Model competition for Miss World

PUERTO RICO — Miss Việt Nam 2020 Đỗ Thị Hà was named in the list of 13 finalists in the Top Model competition at the Miss World 2021 beauty pageant on December 7.

Hà was the only Asian to make the cut.

According to contest format, the contestants perform in two costumes, the first from Puerto Rico, the host country, and then a domestic designer’s outfit.

During the competition, the Vietnamese beauty wore a navy blue dress to show off her long legs, striding confidently and scoring with an impressive skirt flip.

The Vietnamese beauty wore a navy blue dress by designer Đỗ Long during the Top Model competition. — Photo courtesy of Đỗ Thị Hà

The winner of the competition was Miss Cote D’Ivoire, followed by Miss Cameroon and Miss Puerto Rico.

After the great result in the Top Model competition, the Vietnamese is quickly preparing for the second round of the Talent semi-final after making the top 27.

She is scheduled to perform the Latin song 'Despacito' on the T'rưng, a traditional instrument from the Central Highlands, during the upcoming Talent competition.

“I think this will be a great fusion between Vietnamese traditional instruments and the typical melody of Puerto Rico, where I am competing in Miss World 2021," Hà said.

Đỗ Thị Hà is appreciated by beauty experts and promises to shine on the final night of Miss World 2021. — Photo courtesy of Đỗ Thị Hà

Đỗ Thị Hà, 20, was born in Thanh Hóa Province and is a student of Hà Nội National Economics University. She was crowned Miss Việt Nam in 2020 and is representing the country at Miss World 2021.

The final night of Miss World 2021, with the participation of more than 100 contestants from all over the world, will take place on the evening of December 16. — VNS