Ministry issues guidance on second dose of COVID vaccine

HÀ NỘI — People who have had a first vaccine dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can receive Moderna for the second dose, as vaccine sources are limited, according to the latest guidance from the Ministry of Health issued on Sunday.
The urgent guidance was sent to provincial and municipal departments of health and other organisations.
At a meeting on September 8 of the ministry’s advisory council on vaccines, the council recommended that if a type of vaccine was no longer in production or available in time, a different booster vaccine could be used.
If the first dose is AstraZeneca, the second dose can be Pfizer or Moderna, and vice versa.
Based on the council's recommendation, the ministry said that people should have the same first and second dose of the vaccine. But in the case of limited vaccine resources, people who have received the first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca can have the second dose with Moderna.
The interval between the two doses is based on the ministry’s guidance issued on September 20 this year.
The national immunisation project under the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology supports and monitors problems after vaccinations.
The ministry has requested local departments of health to have suitable vaccination plans and conduct them safely and punctually. It will continue to keep a close watch, update information and give more directions if necessary. — VNS
