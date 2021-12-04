Military units support poor households

At Si At village, Dak Ngo commune, Tuy Duc district, Dak Nong province, a mission from the Department of Political Affairs of Army Corps 16 handed over 500 gifts, worth VND 150 million in total, to local workers and ethnic minority people living in economic-defense areas and facing difficulties due to COVID-19.

The mission and troops of Regiment 720 of Army Corps 16 came to each household to present the gifts, each including 10kg of rice, 1kg of pork, and other necessities.

According to Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Trong, Head of the Department of Political Affairs under Army Corps 16, this meaningful and humanitarian activity aimed to ease difficulties facing the local workers and people amid the complicated developments of COVID-19. Colonel Trong hoped that the small gift would partly help locals stabilize their life soon, feel secure to live and work in the economic-defense areas.

The same day, Flotilla 129 of the Saigon Military Port of the Vietnam People’s Navy held a ceremony to give 2,800 bottles of mineral water and 100 liters of antiseptic alcohol to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee's chapter at Ward 12 in Vung Tau city, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province to support front-line forces in the fight against COVID-19.

Expressing thanks to Flotilla 129 for their support, Ms. Le Thi Huong, Chairman of the chapter hoped that the unit would continue to assist local authorities and people to overcome this very hard time and effectively control COVID-19.

