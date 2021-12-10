Military Region 1 checks troops’ observance of traffic law

In particular, the military police force conducts inspection at train stations, bus stations, road intersections, and key areas to ensure the strict enforcement of military discipline and the State's law regulating servicemen in general and military drivers in particular.

In addition, units with no professional control force form their teams to carry out the inspection at areas where they are stationed. These teams follow their commanding officers' plans on maintaining military discipline.

During the inspection, troops of the military control force must strictly carry out regulations related to military control and conduct patrol to check troops' implementation of traffic law, contributing to ensuring traffic safety.

Military police force is also tasked to coordinate with local Party committees and authorities and forces to deal with traffic violations related to military servicemen and vehicles, contributing to ensuring traffic safety in their assigned areas.

The force also lends a hand to ensure public order at important events of the military and the country, including festivals and New Year holidays.

Translated by Tran Hoai