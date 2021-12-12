Mekong Connect 2021 to take place in HCM City on December 17

Themed "Economic recovery and development connectivity in new normal," the forum will be held both online and offline and is expected to draw about 250 delegates, including businesspeople, farmers, leaders of ministries and agencies, and experts at home and abroad.
They will look into economic recovery and development connectivity in the new normal situation between Ho Chi Minh City and Mekong Delta cities and provinces.
Following the opening ceremony will be an online forum sharing experience in investing in agriculture by businesspeople from Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Chairwoman of the association Vu Kim Hanh said within the framework of the forum, there will be four sessions on such topics as upholding the role of grassroots medical system in COVID-19 prevention and control, ensuring the safety of production activities and supply chains between Ho Chi Minh City and Mekong Delta cities and provinces, human resources for agriculture and the Mekong Delta, and policies and linkage issues between both sides.
Source: VNA
