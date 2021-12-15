“Make in Vietnam” technologies draw Japanese customers

Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, Director of the CMC Japan, a subsidiary of CMC Corporation, said that the introduction of CIVAMS and other technological solutions at the event is a new step taken by the firm to promote "Make in Vietnam" in the potential market of Japan where digitization is being sped up.

Hang said that along with the CIVAMS, CMC Japan also brought its Security Operation Centre (SOC) and CMC Cloud to the IT Week Japan 2021.

She said that CMC Japan plans to cooperate with nursery homes for the elderly, schools, offices, hospitals and trade centres as well as transport firms in Japan to apply the CIVAMS.

According to Hang, at the IT Week Japan 2021, 12 Japanese firms showed their interest in CIVAMS.

CMC Japan, which is partnering with more than 50 big firms in Japan such as Softbank Technology, Si&C, SRA, Intage and OST, is focusing on introducing new "Make in Vietnam" technologies to Japan, Hang added.

Source: VNA