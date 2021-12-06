LuxYacht – First RIVA AQUARIVA SUPER yacht delivered to Nova Cruises

Riva, which is an Italian luxury yacht brand, has the longest history in the world with nearly 180 years of existence and development. As a recognized icon of fine Italian yachting artistry, Riva's reputation through the decades is about the topnotch aesthetic design and incredible performance. Among 15 yacht models (belonging to four lines) under the Riva brand distributed in the market, Riva Aquariva Super is the yacht model with the largest number of sales.

Featuring a typical design of the period of the vintage Riva (1950s-1960s), Riva Aquariva Super has a length of 10 meters with a convertible design. The hull with mahogany color is inlaid with a wooden band for an alternating two-tone effect along with 20 layers of varnish to create a glittering crystal effect and metal accessories. Despite its cinematic appearance, the Riva Aquariva Super owns the incredible movement speed. With a Yanmar engine of 370hp, the top speed of Riva Aquariva Super reaches 42 knots.

Riva Aquariva Super was handed over to Nova Cruises by LuxYacht at Aqua Marina square – Marina complex in Aqua City smart eco-urban area. This event not only brings an opportunity to enjoy Italian artistic symbol, but also contributes to creating a high-class lifestyle for residents in the East of Ho Chi Minh City.

RIVA YACHT'S SPECIFICATION

LOA: 10.07 [m] – 33 ft 0 in

LH: 9.92 [m] – 32 ft 7 in

LWL: 8.40 [m] – 27 ft 7 in

Max Beam: 2.80 [m] – 9 ft 2 in

Draft: 0.96 [m] – 3 ft 2 in

Unladen displacement: 5,250 [kg] – 11,574 [lbs]

Laden displacement: 6,600 [kg] – 14,551 [lbs]

Fuel: 480 [l] – 127 [US gal]

Water: 130 [l] – 34 [US gal]

Material: GRP

People on board: 8

Engine: YANMAR 8LV – 370

Engine HP: 370

Transmission: Shaft line

Max speed: 41.5 [kn]

Cruise speed: 36 [kn]

Range: 155 [nm]

Cabins: 1

Bathrooms: 1

About Luxyacht and Vietyacht:

Vietyacht – VietYacht Co., Ltd was established in 2015 with the close cooperation between Vietnamese partners and experts in the field of ocean liners and yachts. Currently, Vietyacht is a pioneer in the field of genuine yacht distribution, exclusively distributing more than 120 yacht models from seven worldwide leading brands. Vietyacht has successfully brought nearly 50 boats and yachts of all segments to the Vietnamese market – maintaining its position as the leading distributor of the Vietnamese market.

LuxYacht was established in 2019 from Vietyacht's ecosystem, being exclusive right of three luxury/super luxury yacht brands from Italy: Ferretti Yachts, Pershing and Riva (under Ferretti Group). Each line has its own distinctive feature.

Ferretti Yachts: Luxury flybridge yacht from 45 to 100 feet.

Pershing: High performance yacht with impressive speed from 54 to 170 feet

Riva: the iconic classic yacht featuring convertible, sport-fly, flybridge and superyacht from 27 to 160 feet.

Both of three brands are imbued with Ferretti’s style: luxury, class, providing customers with luxury living experiences, excellent aesthetics and top quality in the global yacht industry.

