Logistical unit deploys mission for 2022

The event was chaired by Chief of the Department of Barracks Major General Nguyen Quoc Viet.
At the event, delegates were briefed on the unit's task performance over the past year, especially in ensuring logistic supplies for regular and unscheduled tasks such as COVID-19 prevention and control.
In addition, the unit provided timely advice for higher level leaderships to direct the construction or repairs of barracks and military housing, adjust several projects and allocate the national defense budget.
Notable, the department suggested the Steering Board for Public Housing under the Ministry of National Defense inspect the usage of military housing in the whole military.
Speaking at the event, Major General Nguyen Quoc Viet held that the department's Party Committee plans to build a comprehensively strong unit in 2022 with a focus on good expertise, strict military discipline, high combat readiness, adaptation to climate change, and pandemic prevention and control.
In addition, the unit will strive to provide timely advice for senior levels to maintain good barracks in the whole military, contributing to meeting the task requirement in the current context.
Translated by Trung Thanh
- Exclusive long read: UN Mission in South Sudan – Vietnamese doctors helping to heal the wounds
- Exclusive long read: UN Mission in South Sudan – Vietnamese doctors help heal the wounds
- The world's LARGEST amphibious aircraft with a wingspan of 127 feet will arrive by 2022, says chief designer for the Chinese firm building the plane
- European Space Agency is forced to ask NASA for HELP after ExoMars parachute tests 'fail catastrophically' - putting 2020 mission in jeopardy
- Maersk expands with new logistics centre
- Govt promises broadband access in all villages by 2022; launches National Broadband Mission
- SP office bearers to help party for 2022 polls, won’t get to contest
- Firm launches electronic logistics service
- Everyone welcome? Gay football fans prepare for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar
- New Zealand Deploys Soldiers on High-Risk Mission to Retrieve Bodies From Volcano
- Watch: Successful Deployment of India's Spy Satellite's Hi-Tech Antenna in Orbit
- Road trains to be allowed on select routes; expected to bring down logistics costs
- Why DP Ruto is cocky about 2022 presidential bid
- SP Likely to Change Ticket Distribution Policy to Curb Lobbying Ahead of 2022 UP Assembly Polls
- Russia to finalize 2020-2022 privatization goals on December 19: source
- Right 'Foot' Forward: Unites States is Changing the Measurement of a Foot, Here's Why
- Pentagon Mulls Deploying F-35 Jets to UK Base Lakenheath - Report
- SF sues Outer Mission landlord, says basement units were squalid ‘firetrap’
- United States partners with Vietnam’s PV Gas to define LNG standards
- Final countdown for Mercury mission: British-built space probe BepiColombo is set to blast-off on its seven year journey to explore the planet nearest the sun
Logistical unit deploys mission for 2022 have 432 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.