Localities overcoming consequences of natural disasters

Due to continuous heavy rain, the water levels in rivers have risen rapidly. In particular, water level in Kon river exceeded alarm level 3 by 1.44m, while water level in Ba river on November 30 exceeded 0.7m.

As the water level is rising, hydroelectric power plants in localities in the regions have to discharge water, flooding many houses and rural roads.

Amid the complex developments of floods, Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa provinces have evacuated more than 6,000 households to safer places.

Reportedly, as of the morning of December 1, the flooding in the Central and Central Highlands regions has left 10 dead or missing (three in Binh Dinh, one in Kon Tum, six Phu Yen). Many parts of roads in Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh and Phu Yen provinces have been flooded and congested.

Provinces have taken various measures to cope with the situation and help local people overcome consequences of the flooding to minimize losses of human lives and property.

