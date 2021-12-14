Local military party committees review task performance

Addressing the meeting of the military party committee of Tay Ninh province held under the chair of Mr. Nguyen Thanh Tam, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the provincial Military Party Committee, Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of Military Region 7, highly valued the provincial military party committee for their comprehensive and effective implementation of staff role, military-defense affairs, mass mobilization, religious affairs and COVID-19 prevention and control work.

Noting that in 2022, the pandemic will still develop complicatedly and the border will contain many potential destabilizing factors, General Thang asked the provincial military party committee to concentrate their close leadership and direction on tasks, give recommendations to the provincial party and people's committees to direct the implementation of local military-defense affairs and defense diplomacy activities. In addition, they should clearly define key tasks and approaches to carry them out, and pay attention to improving troops' living conditions and assisting needy local people.

This year, Kien Giang provincial military party committee and military command have well directed the implementation to achieve set targets. Their advice has helped the province complete military-defense tasks despite complicated developments of COVID-19.

Regarding missions for next year, Mr. Do Thanh Binh, Secretary of the provincial party and military party committees asked the military party committee to direct the implementation of safe and flexible adaption and effective COVID-19 control in the new normal condition, realization of resolutions of all-level party congresses and building of a politically-, ideologically-, organizationally-, and morally-strong military party organization.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Thu Duc city has well performed military-defense tasks. The city's armed forces have strictly implemented combat readiness duties, actively coordinated with other forces to ensure political security, social order and safety in the locality and effectively control COVID-19 while building a strong defensive area and ensuring training programs.

Next year, the city's military committee will continue to carry out combat readiness duties strictly, build a firm defensive area, better the recruitment drive, improve training quality, and build an exemplary comprehensively-strong unit while applying COVID-19 preventive measures in the new normal condition.

Translated by Mai Huong