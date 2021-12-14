Local diplomacy contributes to international integration

Participants at the national conference on foreign affairs in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of Hà Nội and central Đà Nẵng City affirmed that diplomatic work and international integration of localities made active contributions to the country's external relations and international integration.

Speaking at the National Conference on Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Nguyễn Thị Tuyến said following Party diplomacy guidelines and direction, Hà Nội would focus on innovation and creative measures, based on real conditions of the city, to promote diplomatic activities, thus actively contributing to international integration.

The city's diplomacy has been implemented in all fields, from politics, economy, culture, society and urban development, she said.

Diplomacy was not the sole duty of the authorities but also involved the participation of relevant departments, agencies, sectors and local residents to help integrate into the world sustainably and widely.

Hà Nội would also continue strengthening and expanding bilateral relations and cooperation with capitals and localities of other countries and fully and effectively implementing commitments and agreements signed with bilateral partners, according to Tuyến.

It was also essential to improve the efficiency of local diplomacy in line with unique characteristics of the capital city, actively take part in international urban forums and mechanisms and enhancing economic diplomacy for sustainable development while promoting cultural diplomacy to introduce the city's image as a city for peace and a city of innovation and creativity.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary of the Party Committee of Đà Nẵng City Nguyễn Văn Quảng said the conference proved the Party's and State's attention to diplomacy work and was an important measure to help promote diplomatic activities and affirm Việt Nam's position and prestige in the world.

During the 2011-20 period, Đà Nẵng effectively carried out diplomatic activities. It welcomed nearly 5,200 delegations of international guests, including many royal delegations and that of leaders and ministers of many countries who visited the city to study its development situation and promoted cooperation, investment and businesses projects.

Economic diplomacy has actively contributed to the attraction of investment, trade, tourism, foreign assistance and promote the city's development and growth, he said.

In 2020-2021, amid the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has carried out different methods for diplomatic activities, successfully organising a series of online conferences on investment and trade promotion and international cooperation with different partners such as India, the US, Sweden, Japan and the Republic of Korea, according to Quảng.

In the future, the city would focus on increasing Party diplomacy and map out plans for diplomacy work in line with socio-economic and political situations of the world and guidelines and orientations of the Party and State, he said.

The city would continue promoting the effective implementation of bilateral and multilateral cooperation programmes, particularly agreements between Đà Nẵng and foreign localities and organisations in various fields, including trade, investment, tourism, start-ups, education and training to help recover the economy, he said.

Đà Nẵng has issued a master plan on economic diplomacy during the 2021-25 period and built a master plan on cultural diplomacy during the period based on the Prime Minister's Cultural Diplomacy Strategy by 2030 which was issued last month. — VNS