Literary composition camp’s participants visit Naval Brigade 170

At the brigade, the guests were briefed on the unit's glorious 43-year tradition and troops' task performance. They also visited the hall of fame of the unit, library, barracks, and observed troops' training and combat readiness work.

Captain Ha Van Hoa, Deputy Political Commissar of Brigade 170, hoped that after the visit, what they have learned about the unit's tradition and duties, troops' daily life, their training, combat readiness and COVID-19 prevention and control performance, as well as troops' spiritual and cultural life will inspire the guests to compose more literary works for readers inside and outside the military.

Captain Hoa also emphasized his expectation that the newly-composed works will be a source of encouragement for the unit's troops to complete all assignments, contributing to building a revolutionary, standardized, elite, modern unit and firmly safeguarding the national sovereignty over sea and islands.

As scheduled, the participants of the ongoing whole military literary composition camp 2021 explored tourist attractions in Ha Long city.

