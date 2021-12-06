Learning devices presented to disadvantaged children in Hanoi

It is part of the program entitled "Internet coverage and computers for students."

In particular, the organizers presented 500 sets of electronic learning devices, including tablets and computers, and 20,000 face-masks to students in the districts of Me Linh, Soc Son, Ba Vi, Phuc Tho, Chuong My, Thanh Oai, Ung Hoa, My Duc, Thuong Tin, and Phu Xuyen.

Up to now, the organizing board of the program has provided learning devices to 6,914 students across Hanoi with a total value of over VND 23 billion.

At the present, nearly 5,000 students in Hanoi lack electronic devices for online learning.

Translated by Quynh Oanh