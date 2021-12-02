Leaders extend congratulations to Laos on 46th National Day

The congratulations were sent to Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane.
The Vietnamese leaders expressed their delight at and praised the great achievements the Lao Party, State and people have recorded during the 46-year cause of national construction and defence, especially 35 years of reform.
They also lauded Laos' performance in maintaining political stability, national defence and security, as well as socio-economic development amid the pandemic, taking note that Laos has worked hard to continuously improve people's living standards and raise the country's position and role in the international arena.
"We firmly believe that under the sound leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) headed by Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao people will reap more achievements, soon drive back the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly recover and boost socio-economic development, and successfully realise targets set at the 11th National Party Congress and in the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan, building a country of peace, independence, democracy, unity and prosperity," they said.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son cabled a message of congratulations to his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith.
Le Hoai Trung, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, also sent his congratulations to his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane on this occasion.
Source: VNA
