HÀ NỘI — Fansipan peak in Sa Pa, Lào Cai, saw frost as the temperature dropped below zero degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to Lưu Minh Hải, director of Lào Cai Province Hydro-Meteorological Station.
The sky has been clear without any clouds or rain.
The weather coupled with the sub-zero temperature has formed a thin layer of frost on the ground.
This is the second time frost has appeared on Fansipan peak since the beginning of winter. It can pose a risk to plants and crops.
The weather forecast predicted that light frost would continue on Monday.
Local authorities in Lào Cai has been urgently working with people to protect crops and livestock from the cold.
In the higher region of Lào Cai Province, frost can usually be seen in the winter months, particularly December, January and February. — VNS
- Monday’s UK weather forecast – cloud will cover most of the UK with showers in the east and southeast
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 28/12
- CalPERS board rewards CEO with $84,000 bonus, 4 percent raise
- Vietnam's top destinations featured on CNN’s photo tour
- Government News 12/12
- Weather forecast – SNOW falls across the UK again today as map shows where and when it will hit
- Energy and Environment Update - September 9, 2012
- Smarter Devices = More Vulnerability to Government and Criminals
- UK weather forecast – Britain braced for ‘500-mile SNOW curtain’ this weekend as -15C Baltic blizzard sweeps in
Lào Cai's Fansipan peak covered in frost have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.