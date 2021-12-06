Lào Cai’s Fansipan peak covered in frost

Snow frost covers the Fansipan peak and its surrounding platform. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Fansipan peak in Sa Pa, Lào Cai, saw frost as the temperature dropped below zero degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to Lưu Minh Hải, director of Lào Cai Province Hydro-Meteorological Station.

The sky has been clear without any clouds or rain.

The weather coupled with the sub-zero temperature has formed a thin layer of frost on the ground.

Frost covers the pathway leading to Fansipan peak. — VNA/VNS Photo

The viewing platform at the peak covered in frost. — VNA/VNS Photo

Tourists rejoice at the sight of frost on the peak. — VNA/VNS Photo

Frost at Fansipan peak. — VNA/VNS Photo

Plants covered in frost on the mountain. — VNA/VNS Photo

This is the second time frost has appeared on Fansipan peak since the beginning of winter. It can pose a risk to plants and crops.

The weather forecast predicted that light frost would continue on Monday.

Local authorities in Lào Cai has been urgently working with people to protect crops and livestock from the cold.

In the higher region of Lào Cai Province, frost can usually be seen in the winter months, particularly December, January and February. — VNS