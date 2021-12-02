Kiên Giang solicits investment in border economic zone

The Hà Tiên International Border Gate in Kiên Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt

HCM CITY — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kiên Giang is soliciting investment in several projects in its Hà Tiên Border Gate Economic Zone.

Lê Quốc Anh, secretary of the Hà Tiên City Party Committee, said the province wants businesses and investors from within and outside the country to invest in projects in the zone’s trading centre, financial centre, international trade fair and exhibition centre, tourism area, resort, amusement park, hospital, school, sports facility, cultural centre, and cinema.

The projects are mostly in healthcare, commerce, tourism, services, education, culture, and sports but also include infrastructure works such as the Bãi Nò Seaport, a tourist quay and a wastewater treatment plant.

Anh said the province is enhancing investment promotion in the media and participating in investment promotion conferences and economic co-operation forums to pitch the zone.

The province is offering investors many incentives related to taxation and land lease, he said.

It has approved a general plan for Hà Tiên City and the Hà Tiên Border Gate Economic Zone until 2040.

The development of the economic zone was announced in April.

The 1,600ha zone spreads over the city’s five ward of Pháo Đài, Đông Hồ, Tô Châu, Bình San, and Mỹ Đức.

It has seven functional areas: a non-tariff zone, tourism area, administrative area, residential area, an industrial park, the Hà Tiên International Border Gate, and another area that connects with the Prek Chak International Border Gate on the Cambodian side.

It has so far attracted 35 projects worth around VNĐ4.4 trillion (US$193.4 million).

Hà Tiên City will be developed into a gateway for cross-border trade and overland tourism between Việt Nam and its Southeast Asian neighbours.

It is expected to promote trade and socio-economic development of the border area, and foster ties with other countries. — VNS