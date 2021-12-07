Joint action crucial for Mekong-Lancang river countries to overcome challenges: Vietnamese Minister

Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Only through joint and timely actions can the countries of the Mekong-Lancang river basin overcome the current challenges to protect common prosperity and culture, stated the Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà.

Addressing the second Mekong-Lancang Water Resources Cooperation Forum, that opened on Tuesday via videoconference, Minister Hà said that the Mekong-Lancang river basin is home to over 60 million people who are facing great and increasing challenges, including the exhaustion of natural resources, environmental degradation, and biodiversity losses.

The minister stressed the need for senior leaders of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation to build an overall and sustainable development for the whole region based on the specific conditions and the interests of each country, while strengthening partnerships among governments and relevant parties, including regional and international organisations, scientist communities, businesses and civil society organisations.

Furthermore, policies and actions regarding the management of water resources should be made suitable to the goals given by Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders on post-pandemic economic recovery and sustainable development, based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Commitments given at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Minister Hà affirmed that as an active and responsible member, Việt Nam is committed to working closely with other regional countries to carry out decisions of top leaders of member states.

He expressed his belief that the discussions at the forum will bring about important messages and recommendations, while all countries will work together to turn challenges into new development opportunities, affirming the joint vision and determination for a basin of sustainability and prosperity. — VNS