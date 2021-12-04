Japan gives aid of over US$253,000 to Vietnam

Of the projects, two are to build rural roads in Krong Nang District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak to ensure safety for daily travel and facilitate the transportation of agricultural products of local people.

The third project is to equip a digital C-arm system for the Medical Center of Dien Khanh District in Khanh Hoa Province for diagnosis to be quick and accurate.

From 1995 to the end of 2020, Japan had provided aid to 208 projects in 26 Southern provinces and cities, with a total value of more than $16.71 million, mainly in the fields of meeting the basic living needs of people, such as education, health care, agriculture, and rural infrastructure.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Gia Bao