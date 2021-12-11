Inter-regional transport creates foundation for seaport development

Hai Phong port (Photo: VNA)
In the master plan on the development of Vietnam's seaport system, Vung Tau port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be turned into a national general port and an international gateway (Type IA) which will serve as a venue for international container transshipment.
Together with Hai Phong seaport in the north, they form the two important poles in terms of seaport development of Vietnam.
From the two ports, key economic corridors connecting the country's most important economic hubs (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City), and connecting with China and Cambodia have been set up.
Vung Tau has all conditions to become a gateway port thanks to its advantage in geological position and important role in the key southern economic region. Notably, its Cai Mep-Thi Vai component port plays a role as an international transshipment port that can serve transshipment of the southeast, south central, Central Highlands and Mekong Delta regions.
Bui Van Quy, Deputy Director General of Tan Cang Sai Gon Corporation, said that Cai Mep-Thi Vai has welcomed ships of over 200,000 tons. It will become a transshipment port of the region and the world that can share the volume of transported goods with Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai (China).
Therefore, the early completion of the transport system connecting with Cai Mep-Thi Vai is extremely important, he added.
To create a foundation for the development of Cai Mep-Thi Vai port and the key southern economic region, the Government, ministries, sectors, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Dong Nai provinces are pouring capital into projects such as Bien Hoa-Vung Tau highway, Phuoc An bridge and the belt road No.4, which will help ease congestion for National Highway 51, and connect with Ben Luc-Long Thanh and Dau Day-Long Thanh expressways to Ho Chi Minh City and other localities.
Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province's People's Committee, said that the province is working with ministries and sectors to consider deploying a rail route linking the province's industrial parks and ports to other provinces so as to facilitate product transportation in the time to come.
